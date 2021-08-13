SmartMesh 24-Hour Volume Reaches $809,176.00 (SMT)

SmartMesh (CURRENCY:SMT) traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. SmartMesh has a market capitalization of $7.15 million and $809,176.00 worth of SmartMesh was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SmartMesh has traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. One SmartMesh coin can currently be bought for $0.0053 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About SmartMesh

SmartMesh (SMT) is a coin. Its launch date was December 9th, 2017. SmartMesh’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 coins and its circulating supply is 1,340,519,343 coins. SmartMesh’s official Twitter account is @smart_mesh and its Facebook page is accessible here . SmartMesh’s official website is smartmesh.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The SmartMesh is a blockchain-based IoT protocol that enables smartphones, onboard devices and others to connect to each other without the Internet. The SmartMesh team will leverage the Ethererum blockchain to provide a faster, resilient, and a decentralized network with higher bandwidth than the Internet. The SmartMesh token (SMT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to purchase products and services in the SmartMesh network, and also to encourage the SmartMesh node contributors. “

Buying and Selling SmartMesh

