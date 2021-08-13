Smartshare (SSP) Trading 13.1% Higher Over Last Week

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. Smartshare has a market capitalization of $751,463.49 and approximately $29,822.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Smartshare has traded up 13.1% against the dollar. One Smartshare coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Smartshare alerts:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00027817 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00033465 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000044 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Smartshare Coin Profile

Smartshare (SSP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. Smartshare’s official website is smartshare.vip/# . Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Smartshare

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smartshare should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Smartshare using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Smartshare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Smartshare and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.