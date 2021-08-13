Smoothy (SMTY) Market Capitalization Tops $1.09 Million

Smoothy (CURRENCY:SMTY) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 13th. Smoothy has a market capitalization of $1.09 million and $790,671.00 worth of Smoothy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Smoothy has traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar. One Smoothy coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000464 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002162 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.52 or 0.00046526 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63.30 or 0.00136833 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.20 or 0.00149589 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003340 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,273.12 or 1.00026405 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.03 or 0.00858241 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Smoothy Coin Profile

Smoothy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,089,773 coins. Smoothy’s official Twitter account is @smoothswap

Smoothy Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smoothy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smoothy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Smoothy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

