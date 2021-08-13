So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $6.44

So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.44 and last traded at $6.44, with a volume of 8133 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.80.

The company has a market capitalization of $698.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -680.00 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.53.

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $54.89 million during the quarter. So-Young International had a negative net margin of 0.23% and a negative return on equity of 0.13%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in So-Young International by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 32,981 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in So-Young International by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 241,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 18,014 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in So-Young International by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 64,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 5,801 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of So-Young International during the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of So-Young International during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,427,000. 23.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY)

So-Young International, Inc engages in discovering, evaluating and reserving medical aesthetic services. Its business model comprises of three components: Content and its distribution through major social media networks and targeted media platforms in China; Social community characterized by signature user-generated content and; Online reservation services for medical aesthetic treatment.

