SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. SOC Telemed updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of SOC Telemed stock traded down $1.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,405,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,680. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.22. The company has a market capitalization of $248.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 0.08. SOC Telemed has a fifty-two week low of $2.73 and a fifty-two week high of $10.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TLMD. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of SOC Telemed from $11.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of SOC Telemed from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of SOC Telemed from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SOC Telemed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of SOC Telemed in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.20.

SOC Telemed, Inc provides acute care telemedicine services and technology to hospitals, health systems, physician groups, and government organizations in the United States. The company's technology platform, Telemed IQ, provides telemedicine programs. Its telemedicine solutions include teleNeurology, telePulmonology, telePsychiatry, and teleICU.

