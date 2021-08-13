Societe Generale Reiterates Hold Rating for KS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY)

KS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at Societe Generale in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

KPLUY has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of KPLUY stock remained flat at $$7.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.11. KS Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $3.12 and a 12-month high of $7.79.

K+S AG is a holding company, which engages in the business of mining and processing of mineral raw materials. It offers mineral products for markets including agriculture, industry, consumers, communities, waste management, and transportation and logistics. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Kassel, Germany.

