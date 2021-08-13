Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €26.60 ($31.29).

A number of brokerages recently commented on GLE. Kepler Capital Markets set a €30.80 ($36.24) price objective on Société Générale Société anonyme in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays set a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective on Société Générale Société anonyme in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on Société Générale Société anonyme in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on Société Générale Société anonyme and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on Société Générale Société anonyme and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

EPA GLE opened at €27.47 ($32.31) on Friday. Société Générale Société anonyme has a one year low of €41.88 ($49.27) and a one year high of €52.26 ($61.48). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €25.41.

SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme provides financial services in Europe, the Americas, Asia, Oceania, Africa, and France. The company offers retail banking services, including deposits and loans, vehicles and asset management, corporate finance, insurance, payments, investment, and online brokerage and financial information services; Internet, mobile, telephone, and service platforms; and online banking to individual and professional customers, businesses, non-profit associations and local authorities under the Societe Generale, CrÃ©dit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands.

