Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €27.71 ($32.60). Société Générale Société anonyme shares last traded at €27.63 ($32.51), with a volume of 2,239,450 shares.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on Société Générale Société anonyme and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €30.80 ($36.24) target price on Société Générale Société anonyme in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on Société Générale Société anonyme in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on Société Générale Société anonyme in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €34.00 ($40.00) target price on Société Générale Société anonyme in a report on Monday, July 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €26.60 ($31.29).

Get Société Générale Société anonyme alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average is €25.41.

SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme provides financial services in Europe, the Americas, Asia, Oceania, Africa, and France. The company offers retail banking services, including deposits and loans, vehicles and asset management, corporate finance, insurance, payments, investment, and online brokerage and financial information services; Internet, mobile, telephone, and service platforms; and online banking to individual and professional customers, businesses, non-profit associations and local authorities under the Societe Generale, CrÃ©dit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.