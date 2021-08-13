Soda Coin Price Hits $0.0744 (SOC)

Soda Coin (CURRENCY:SOC) traded 85.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 13th. In the last week, Soda Coin has traded 431.9% higher against the dollar. Soda Coin has a total market cap of $130.52 million and approximately $44.15 million worth of Soda Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Soda Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0744 or 0.00000161 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.68 or 0.00057663 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003050 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00015411 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $416.08 or 0.00899321 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.96 or 0.00114477 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.26 or 0.00154013 BTC.

Soda Coin Profile

SOC is a coin. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. Soda Coin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,753,526,984 coins. Soda Coin’s official message board is blog.naver.com/sodatable . Soda Coin’s official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Soda Coin is www.monstercube.kr/eng

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

Soda Coin Coin Trading

