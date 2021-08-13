SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.41 EPS

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.41), MarketWatch Earnings reports. SoFi Technologies updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

SoFi Technologies stock traded down $2.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,939,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,806,397. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.21. SoFi Technologies has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $28.26.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SoFi Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

Recommended Story: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.