SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $17.46, but opened at $15.85. SoFi Technologies shares last traded at $15.00, with a volume of 500,185 shares traded.

The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.41).

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on SOFI. Zacks Investment Research lowered SoFi Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOFI. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the second quarter worth $493,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the second quarter worth $249,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the second quarter worth $305,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in SoFi Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SoFi Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $317,000. 1.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.21.

About SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

Recommended Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.