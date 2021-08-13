Solar Energy Initiatives, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNRY) Short Interest Down 85.1% in July

Solar Energy Initiatives, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNRY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a decrease of 85.1% from the July 15th total of 43,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,754,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

SNRY remained flat at $$0.01 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 4,817,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,974,912. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.01. Solar Energy Initiatives has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.02.

Solar Energy Initiatives, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, markets and sells solar power products, systems, and services in the United States and the Caribbean. The company primarily designs, markets, and sells solar power systems for residential and commercial customers; and designs, markets, sells, owns, and operates solar power systems for municipal and commercial customers, as well as designs, develops, and manages solar parks.

