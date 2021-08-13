Sologenic (SOLO) Market Cap Hits $211.89 Million

Sologenic (CURRENCY:SOLO) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. Sologenic has a market capitalization of $211.89 million and $901,100.00 worth of Sologenic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Sologenic has traded 15.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Sologenic coin can currently be purchased for about $1.06 or 0.00002225 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Sologenic alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002242 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.33 or 0.00046886 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $66.94 or 0.00140576 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.59 or 0.00152444 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003463 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47,508.55 or 0.99768363 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $406.32 or 0.00853274 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Sologenic

Sologenic’s launch date was November 1st, 2019. Sologenic’s total supply is 399,996,071 coins and its circulating supply is 200,001,808 coins. Sologenic’s official Twitter account is @realSologenic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sologenic is https://reddit.com/r/Sologenic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Sologenic is www.sologenic.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Sologenic is introducing a sophisticated ecosystem that facilitates users with investing, trading, and on-demand tokenization of assets such as stocks, ETFs, and fiat on top of the XRP Ledger. A tokenized stablecoin of TSLA stock or USD fiat is presented as TSLAƨ or USDƨ, respectively. These stablecoins are tradable and redeemable against XRP and SOLO on both CoinField exchange & XRPL DEX. Sologenic deploys SOLO coins for market-making and liquidity providing. SOLO coins are issued on the XRP Ledger allowing liquidity to be moved almost instantly. The ecosystem aims to eliminate entry barriers for individual and institutional crypto investors, allowing them to trade non-blockchain asset classes, such as stock, ETFs, and commodities, with one single cryptocurrency – SOLO “

Buying and Selling Sologenic

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sologenic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sologenic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sologenic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sologenic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sologenic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.