Solrise Finance (SLRS) One Day Volume Hits $1.74 Million

Solrise Finance (CURRENCY:SLRS) traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 13th. One Solrise Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00000864 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Solrise Finance has a market cap of $16.03 million and $1.74 million worth of Solrise Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Solrise Finance has traded up 27.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002285 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.56 or 0.00047370 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.22 or 0.00139068 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $74.10 or 0.00155606 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003691 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,531.55 or 0.99814190 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.68 or 0.00860316 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Solrise Finance Coin Profile

Solrise Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,957,344 coins. Solrise Finance’s official Twitter account is @SolriseFinance

Solrise Finance Coin Trading

