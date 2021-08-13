SOLVE (SOLVE) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1.48 Million

SOLVE (CURRENCY:SOLVE) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 13th. SOLVE has a market cap of $32.47 million and $1.48 million worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SOLVE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0806 or 0.00000173 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, SOLVE has traded 43.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00027820 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00033998 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000045 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SOLVE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 402,725,972 coins. The Reddit community for SOLVE is /r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SOLVE’s official message board is medium.com/solve-care-foundation . The official website for SOLVE is solve.care . SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care

According to CryptoCompare, “Solve.Care platform is designed to simplify access to care, reduce administrative steps and burden, simplify and speed up payments to healthcare providers globally using Blockchain technology. It utilizes blockchain technology to reduce the enormous global clinical and IT system costs associated with our current healthcare system. The Solve.Care platform, along with its vast components, is available to all parties involved and creates far-reaching and timeless benefits. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOLVE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOLVE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SOLVE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

