SONO (SONO) 1-Day Volume Hits $5.00

SONO (CURRENCY:SONO) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. In the last week, SONO has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. One SONO coin can currently be bought for about $0.0060 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SONO has a market capitalization of $12,587.50 and approximately $5.00 worth of SONO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,401.42 or 0.99793152 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.70 or 0.00031624 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $472.55 or 0.01016294 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $168.26 or 0.00361865 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $186.91 or 0.00401971 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00006547 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00005568 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.64 or 0.00072352 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004585 BTC.

SONO Coin Profile

SONO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SkunkHash hashing algorithm. SONO’s total supply is 2,084,823 coins. The Reddit community for SONO is https://reddit.com/r/ProjectSONO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SONO’s official website is sonohub.ru . SONO’s official Twitter account is @AltComCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “AltCommunity Coin (ALTCOM) is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the SkunkHash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SONO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SONO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SONO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SONO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

