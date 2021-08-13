Sono-Tek (SOTK) & Its Rivals Financial Contrast

Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS: SOTK) is one of 45 public companies in the “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Sono-Tek to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sono-Tek and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sono-Tek $14.83 million $1.12 million 45.57 Sono-Tek Competitors $662.85 million $10.25 million 3.11

Sono-Tek’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Sono-Tek. Sono-Tek is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Sono-Tek and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sono-Tek 0 0 0 0 N/A Sono-Tek Competitors 61 496 723 12 2.53

As a group, “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 18.23%. Given Sono-Tek’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sono-Tek has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Volatility & Risk

Sono-Tek has a beta of -0.14, suggesting that its share price is 114% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sono-Tek’s rivals have a beta of -0.42, suggesting that their average share price is 142% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

49.5% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are held by institutional investors. 7.8% of Sono-Tek shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.2% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Sono-Tek and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sono-Tek 14.76% 11.07% 7.50% Sono-Tek Competitors -4.45% -13.53% -2.73%

About Sono-Tek

Sono-Tek Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of ultrasonic coating systems. The firm also provides patented nozzles and generators for manufacturers’ equipment. Its products categories include electronics, energy, medical, glass, food, textiles, nanotechnology, and industrial. The company was founded by Harvey L. Berger on March 21, 1975 and is headquartered in Milton, NY.

