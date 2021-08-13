SonoCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $2.35 Million (SONO)

SonoCoin (CURRENCY:SONO) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 13th. One SonoCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0831 or 0.00000179 BTC on major exchanges. SonoCoin has a total market cap of $2.35 million and approximately $89,936.00 worth of SonoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SonoCoin has traded down 15.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SonoCoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002203 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.75 or 0.00046772 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $65.15 or 0.00140129 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.19 or 0.00150956 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003368 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46,487.44 or 0.99984697 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $400.72 or 0.00861855 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About SonoCoin

SonoCoin’s total supply is 102,638,297 coins and its circulating supply is 28,250,407 coins. SonoCoin’s official website is sonocoin.io . The Reddit community for SonoCoin is https://reddit.com/r/SonoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SonoCoin’s official Twitter account is @sono_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . SonoCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@sonocoin

Buying and Selling SonoCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SonoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SonoCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SonoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SonoCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SonoCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.