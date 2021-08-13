Sonos Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:SONO)

Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 20,703 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,364% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,414 put options.

SONO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sonos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sonos from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.29.

In other news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.22, for a total transaction of $2,167,173.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Matthew O. Siegel sold 144,432 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total transaction of $4,998,791.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 242,922 shares of company stock worth $8,331,100 in the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SONO. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sonos by 235.0% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 46,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 32,425 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Sonos during the fourth quarter valued at $332,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sonos by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 8,016 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sonos by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 879,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,579,000 after acquiring an additional 121,233 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sonos by 1,139.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 812,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,014,000 after acquiring an additional 747,312 shares during the period. 77.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sonos stock opened at $37.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.18, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.36. Sonos has a 12 month low of $12.40 and a 12 month high of $44.72.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.29. Sonos had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 43.14%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sonos will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sonos

Sonos, Inc provides multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts, and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone, or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

