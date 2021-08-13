Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Shares Sold by Asymmetry Capital Management L.P.

Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. trimmed its position in Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 421,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,936 shares during the period. Sotera Health accounts for about 7.0% of Asymmetry Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.15% of Sotera Health worth $10,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sotera Health in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sotera Health in the first quarter worth about $145,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in Sotera Health in the first quarter worth about $208,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Sotera Health in the first quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Sotera Health in the first quarter worth about $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Sotera Health stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,110,188. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion and a PE ratio of 66.16. Sotera Health has a twelve month low of $21.21 and a twelve month high of $30.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.74.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sotera Health will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sotera Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on Sotera Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Sotera Health in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.05.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

