Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sotherly Hotels had a negative return on equity of 86.38% and a negative net margin of 77.99%.

SOHO traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.27. The stock had a trading volume of 3,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,252. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.95. The company has a market capitalization of $34.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 2.25. Sotherly Hotels has a one year low of $1.48 and a one year high of $4.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42.

In related news, Chairman Andrew Sims sold 27,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.85, for a total value of $105,667.10. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs.

