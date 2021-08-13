Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $60.85 Million

Equities analysts expect Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) to post $60.85 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Southside Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $60.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $61.20 million. Southside Bancshares posted sales of $60.83 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southside Bancshares will report full-year sales of $244.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $243.70 million to $244.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $243.80 million, with estimates ranging from $243.30 million to $244.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Southside Bancshares.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.04). Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 42.23% and a return on equity of 13.00%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on SBSI. Hovde Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $34.82 price target (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Southside Bancshares in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBSI opened at $37.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.60. Southside Bancshares has a 1-year low of $23.51 and a 1-year high of $43.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.01%.

In other news, COO Brian K. Mccabe sold 2,681 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.15, for a total value of $115,685.15. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBSI. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Southside Bancshares in the first quarter worth $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southside Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 6.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 112.4% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,793 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.81% of the company’s stock.

Southside Bancshares Company Profile

Southside Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and non-profit organizations. It offers checking, saving and retirement accounts, certificate of deposits, debit, credit cards, mobile banking, loans, mortgage and equity lending, identity theft prevention, electronic banking, healthcare banking, and business loans.

