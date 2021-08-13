Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.50.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SWX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Southwest Gas from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Southwest Gas in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd.

Get Southwest Gas alerts:

Southwest Gas stock opened at $71.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.18. Southwest Gas has a 1 year low of $57.00 and a 1 year high of $75.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.28.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 8.27%. Analysts predict that Southwest Gas will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWX. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Southwest Gas by 242.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 237,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,424,000 after acquiring an additional 168,159 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Southwest Gas in the 4th quarter worth $44,613,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Southwest Gas by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Southwest Gas by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. 83.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates in two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2020, it had 2,123,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.