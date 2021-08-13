Space Cow Boy (SCB) Market Capitalization Tops $790,628.12

Space Cow Boy (CURRENCY:SCB) traded 6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. One Space Cow Boy coin can now be purchased for approximately $24.22 or 0.00052132 BTC on exchanges. Space Cow Boy has a total market cap of $790,628.12 and $77,828.00 worth of Space Cow Boy was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Space Cow Boy has traded 14.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002152 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.30 or 0.00056616 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003120 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00014967 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $417.44 or 0.00898616 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.62 or 0.00115437 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.42 or 0.00043964 BTC.

Space Cow Boy Coin Profile

SCB is a coin. Space Cow Boy’s total supply is 82,315 coins and its circulating supply is 32,647 coins. Space Cow Boy’s official Twitter account is @Oxbull5

According to CryptoCompare, “Space Cowboy aims to be the NFT platform for digital art and assets related to the theme of sci-fi, bulls, and space meme. “

Space Cow Boy Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Space Cow Boy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Space Cow Boy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Space Cow Boy using one of the exchanges listed above.

