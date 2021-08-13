SparksPay (SPK) Trading 3.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. In the last week, SparksPay has traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar. One SparksPay coin can now be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. SparksPay has a market cap of $20,427.28 and approximately $15.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SparksPay alerts:

THEKEY (TKY) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000053 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 31.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000700 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded up 34.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About SparksPay

SPK is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 11,392,415 coins and its circulating supply is 10,279,265 coins. The official message board for SparksPay is medium.com/sparkspay . SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . SparksPay’s official website is sparkspay.io . The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SparksPay is a cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm, it is the “fuel” that powers the eCommerce platform. Fees to merchants are based on a nominal percentage value of the transactions performed on the Sparks platform and are paid for by merchants using Sparks coin Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling SparksPay

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparksPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SparksPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SparksPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SparksPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.