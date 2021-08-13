SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Position Lessened by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors reduced its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 769 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 111.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 789,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $126,361,000 after purchasing an additional 7,658,680 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $212,572,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $151,346,000. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,728.6% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 610,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,534,000 after purchasing an additional 577,210 shares during the period. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 292,066.3% during the 1st quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 520,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,188,000 after purchasing an additional 519,878 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLD stock traded up $2.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $166.38. 476,913 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,952,105. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $157.13 and a twelve month high of $189.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.07.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

