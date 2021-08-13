SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM) Stock Holdings Raised by Weitzel Financial Services Inc.

Weitzel Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM) by 1,872.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,387,489 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,708,730 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 11.9% of Weitzel Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 13.51% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF worth $337,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tsfg LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 38.9% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 8,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth $1,024,000. Finally, Astor Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 21.1% in the second quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 901,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,754,000 after acquiring an additional 156,960 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $54.99. 2,948 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 363,198. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.37. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $39.03 and a 1 year high of $54.94.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.