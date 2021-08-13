SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Bought by Weitzel Financial Services Inc.

Weitzel Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 10,965.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,218,060 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,881,715 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for approximately 24.2% of Weitzel Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 12.32% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $686,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 248.9% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $53,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of SPYV stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $40.65. 33,936 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,075,234. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $29.05 and a 12-month high of $40.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.78.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

See Also: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.