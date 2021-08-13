SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Shares Bought by RWM Asset Management LLC

RWM Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,274 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF accounts for 1.3% of RWM Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. RWM Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $6,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 602.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,792,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $921,413,000 after purchasing an additional 5,825,292 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $201,853,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 111.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 510,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,249,000 after purchasing an additional 4,819,091 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 361,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,060,000 after acquiring an additional 60,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 131.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 359,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503,821 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:XBI traded down $2.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $124.62. 3,887,857 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,314,510. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $130.80. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.64 and a fifty-two week high of $174.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

See Also: Understanding Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.