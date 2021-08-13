SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) Stake Boosted by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) by 106.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234,735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,903 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.08% of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF worth $8,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GWX stock opened at $39.16 on Friday. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $29.33 and a 12-month high of $40.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.90.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

