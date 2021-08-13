SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Sold by Mattern Wealth Management LLC

Mattern Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,950 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises approximately 2.7% of Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $8,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1,275.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 55 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth $39,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $498.11. 526,391 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 947,614. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $321.77 and a 1 year high of $507.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $490.66.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

