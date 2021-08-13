SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Stake Lifted by Aperimus Capital LLC

Aperimus Capital LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 19.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises 34.2% of Aperimus Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Aperimus Capital LLC owned about 0.10% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $21,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1,275.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 55 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $498.50. 31,754 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 950,350. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $321.77 and a twelve month high of $507.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $490.66.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.