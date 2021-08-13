SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SHE) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SHE) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,294 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.46% of SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 141.2% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $175,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $329,000.

SHE stock opened at $104.21 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $102.12. SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.39 and a fifty-two week high of $104.65.

