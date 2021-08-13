Spectrecoin Trading Up 5.7% This Week (XSPEC)

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 13th. In the last seven days, Spectrecoin has traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Spectrecoin has a total market capitalization of $2.67 million and approximately $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spectrecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004447 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.03 or 0.00063230 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.84 or 0.00037566 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001972 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.73 or 0.00285776 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000485 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000725 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.69 or 0.00035138 BTC.

About Spectrecoin

Spectrecoin (XSPEC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. The official website for Spectrecoin is spectreproject.io . Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spectreproject comprises the anonymous, untraceable and secure cryptocurrency. The anonymous currency will be integrated with a mobile platform for small remittance, cash transfers. This is currently being developed for Android and later for iOS and other mobile platforms. Spectrecoin is an anonymous, untraceable and un-linkable, energy efficient, Proof-of-Stake v3 cryptocurrency. SPEC also has an advanced hierarchical deterministic wallet (HD wallet) with multiple functions and configuration options. “

Spectrecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spectrecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

