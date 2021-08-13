Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) Announces Earnings Results

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of SPPI stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,731,475. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.58. The company has a market capitalization of $370.88 million, a P/E ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 2.21. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.27 and a 1-year high of $5.24.

Get Spectrum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In other Spectrum Pharmaceuticals news, Director Seth H. Z. Fischer sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.24, for a total transaction of $50,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,334.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,735 shares of company stock worth $86,828. 4.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of pipeline of late-stage clinical and commercial products. It operates through the following brands: FOLOTYN, ZEVALIN, MARQIBO, BELEODAQ and EVOMELA. The company was founded in December 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.

Recommended Story: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.