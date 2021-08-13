Speed Commerce, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPDC) Short Interest Down 93.3% in July

Speed Commerce, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPDC) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 93.3% from the July 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

SPDC stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.02. The stock had a trading volume of 8,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,657. Speed Commerce has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.02.

About Speed Commerce

Speed Commerce, Inc engages in the provision of end-to-end e-commerce services to retailers and manufacturers. It offers web platform development and hosting, order management, fulfillment, logistics and contact center services which provide clients transaction-based services and information management tools.

