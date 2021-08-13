Spendcoin Price Reaches $0.0293 (SPND)

Spendcoin (CURRENCY:SPND) traded down 17.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 13th. One Spendcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0293 or 0.00000053 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Spendcoin has a market capitalization of $76.08 million and $723.00 worth of Spendcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Spendcoin has traded down 44.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.72 or 0.00058066 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002094 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003134 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00015282 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $427.68 or 0.00895871 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.33 or 0.00105422 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001979 BTC.

About Spendcoin

Spendcoin is a coin. Spendcoin’s total supply is 2,595,786,940 coins. The official website for Spendcoin is spendcoin.org . Spendcoin’s official Twitter account is @SpendFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Spendcoin is /r/Spend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spendcoin’s official message board is medium.com/Spend

According to CryptoCompare, "The Spindle is an investment/asset management platform for virtual hedge funds and ICOs based on blockchain and smart contract technologies. The platform will allow any individuals and corporate entities to invest in cryptocurrency hedge funds and/or ICOs using the Spindle application (SPA). Furthermore, the SPA will enable communication via open and closed forums for holders of Spindle's cryptocurrency (SPD) and the various investment bodies previously mentioned. The Spindle token (SPD) is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used as the utility token on the platform. "

Spendcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spendcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spendcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spendcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

