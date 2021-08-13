Spiking (SPIKE) Hits Market Cap of $15.46 Million

Spiking (CURRENCY:SPIKE) traded up 139.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 13th. One Spiking coin can currently be purchased for $0.0349 or 0.00000075 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Spiking has traded up 32% against the dollar. Spiking has a market cap of $15.46 million and approximately $1,581.00 worth of Spiking was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.68 or 0.00057511 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003086 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00015560 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $421.94 or 0.00909534 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.96 or 0.00114160 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $72.14 or 0.00155504 BTC.

Spiking Coin Profile

Spiking (CRYPTO:SPIKE) is a coin. Spiking’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 442,894,598 coins. Spiking’s official message board is blog.spiking.com . Spiking’s official Twitter account is @StockSpiking and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Spiking is /r/stockspiking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Spiking is spiking.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Spiking is a decentralized online platform that provides the tools to follow the “Big Whales” trade movements. By leveraging smart contracts on the Blockchain, the Spiking Platform allows its users to mirror the trading activity of any whale and follow their own trading accounts directly. Spiking provides the assistance of RoboBull — the platform proprietary AI Robot. RoboBull is an intelligent portfolio management manager that applies artificial intelligence to create a portfolio of different whales based on the trader’s risk/reward ratio. Spike Wallet will be the platform's native digital-wallet and will support Fiat currency, SPIKE, BTC or ETH tokens. SPIKE token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Spiking and it will be the token that powers the Spiking Platform. “

Buying and Selling Spiking

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spiking directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spiking should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spiking using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

