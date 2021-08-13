Spiking Trading Up 2,142.1% Over Last Week (SPIKE)

Spiking (CURRENCY:SPIKE) traded 4,175.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. One Spiking coin can now be bought for about $0.0387 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Spiking has a market capitalization of $17.14 million and $1,469.00 worth of Spiking was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Spiking has traded up 2,142.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Spiking alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.44 or 0.00057724 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003118 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00015149 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002107 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $421.64 or 0.00887090 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.96 or 0.00105102 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Spiking Coin Profile

Spiking (CRYPTO:SPIKE) is a coin. Spiking’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 442,894,598 coins. The official message board for Spiking is blog.spiking.com . Spiking’s official Twitter account is @StockSpiking and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Spiking is /r/stockspiking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spiking’s official website is spiking.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Spiking is a decentralized online platform that provides the tools to follow the “Big Whales” trade movements. By leveraging smart contracts on the Blockchain, the Spiking Platform allows its users to mirror the trading activity of any whale and follow their own trading accounts directly. Spiking provides the assistance of RoboBull — the platform proprietary AI Robot. RoboBull is an intelligent portfolio management manager that applies artificial intelligence to create a portfolio of different whales based on the trader’s risk/reward ratio. Spike Wallet will be the platform's native digital-wallet and will support Fiat currency, SPIKE, BTC or ETH tokens. SPIKE token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Spiking and it will be the token that powers the Spiking Platform. “

Buying and Selling Spiking

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spiking directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spiking should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spiking using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Spiking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spiking and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.