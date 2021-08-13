Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.75.

SR has been the subject of several research reports. Sidoti raised Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Spire from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Spire from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Spire from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

SR opened at $71.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.29. Spire has a 12 month low of $50.58 and a 12 month high of $77.95.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. Spire had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 7.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Spire will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.15%.

In related news, Director John P. Stupp, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total value of $448,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,366.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Spire by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,311,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $466,360,000 after buying an additional 367,565 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Spire by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,615,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $116,761,000 after buying an additional 233,257 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Spire by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,129,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,478,000 after buying an additional 35,783 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Spire by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 831,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,443,000 after buying an additional 57,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Spire by 7.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 825,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,021,000 after purchasing an additional 60,432 shares during the period. 82.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Spire

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

