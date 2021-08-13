SponsorsOne Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPONF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

SponsorsOne Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPONF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,600 shares, a growth of 507.0% from the July 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,959,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
SponsorsOne stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.03. 67,000,486 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,003,076. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.02. SponsorsOne has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.11.
SponsorsOne Company Profile
