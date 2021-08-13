SponsorsOne Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPONF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

SponsorsOne Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPONF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,600 shares, a growth of 507.0% from the July 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,959,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

SponsorsOne stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.03. 67,000,486 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,003,076. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.02. SponsorsOne has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.11.

Get SponsorsOne alerts:

SponsorsOne Company Profile

SponsorsOne Inc, an early stage technology company, develops and operates a cloud based social sponsorship platform in the United States and Canada. The company develops SponsorsCloud, a platform for connecting and facilitating one-to one engagement between corporations to users in social networks. It also operates SponsorCoin, a platform that integrates with social networks and enables the delivery of the smart, social media marketing campaigns, and facilates transactions through its e-commerce platform, which supports the exchange of goods and services between brands and users using its digital currency SponsorCoin; and SponsorCoin and cash, a currency used to compensate the users for interacting, engaging, and creating social media content around a brands campaign.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for SponsorsOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SponsorsOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.