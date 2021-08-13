Spore Price Up 36.7% Over Last 7 Days (SPORE)

Spore (CURRENCY:SPORE) traded up 25.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 13th. Over the last seven days, Spore has traded up 36.7% against the US dollar. One Spore coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Spore has a market cap of $7.70 million and approximately $97,149.00 worth of Spore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Spore alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.36 or 0.00057549 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003118 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00015074 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $420.99 or 0.00885364 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.96 or 0.00105072 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001944 BTC.

About Spore

Spore (SPORE) is a coin. The Reddit community for Spore is https://reddit.com/r/sporeproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spore’s official Twitter account is @sporeproject

According to CryptoCompare, “Enoki are thin mushrooms which decompose logs in the forest. DeFi is ready for engaging games with novel tokenomics that reward the community for creating long-lasting, regenerative, open ecosystem. Enoki will inoculate DeFi with a new wave of extended-play players, investors and developers. “

Spore Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spore using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Spore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.