Spore (SPORE) Market Capitalization Reaches $6.70 Million

Spore (CURRENCY:SPORE) traded up 29.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 13th. Spore has a total market cap of $6.70 million and $34,303.00 worth of Spore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spore coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Spore has traded 26.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Spore alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.80 or 0.00057807 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003070 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00015428 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $417.69 or 0.00900824 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.96 or 0.00114210 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.36 or 0.00153905 BTC.

About Spore

Spore (CRYPTO:SPORE) is a coin. The Reddit community for Spore is https://reddit.com/r/sporeproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spore’s official Twitter account is @sporeproject

According to CryptoCompare, “Enoki are thin mushrooms which decompose logs in the forest. DeFi is ready for engaging games with novel tokenomics that reward the community for creating long-lasting, regenerative, open ecosystem. Enoki will inoculate DeFi with a new wave of extended-play players, investors and developers. “

Spore Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spore using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Spore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.