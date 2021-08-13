Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.63.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SFM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $24.60 on Friday. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 52-week low of $18.21 and a 52-week high of $29.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 33.46%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 26,553 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total transaction of $694,892.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SFM. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 17.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,700,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024,529 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 66.3% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,534,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205,671 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.4% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,673,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,783,000 after acquiring an additional 153,700 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 16.1% in the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,536,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,129,000 after acquiring an additional 490,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the first quarter valued at approximately $92,959,000. 96.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

