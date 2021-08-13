Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Insider Sells $119,741.60 in Stock

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) insider John Scott Neal sold 4,840 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total transaction of $119,741.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Sprouts Farmers Market stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,093,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,496,663. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.21 and a fifty-two week high of $29.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.97.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 4.36%. As a group, analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SFM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.22.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 900.0% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 2,253.0% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

