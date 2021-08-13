Squirrel Finance Hits 1-Day Volume of $31,965.00 (NUTS)

Squirrel Finance (CURRENCY:NUTS) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. Squirrel Finance has a total market capitalization of $1.87 million and $31,965.00 worth of Squirrel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Squirrel Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.43 or 0.00002998 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Squirrel Finance has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.98 or 0.00056729 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003089 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00014847 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $420.34 or 0.00883862 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.48 or 0.00104048 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.90 or 0.00043940 BTC.

Squirrel Finance Coin Profile

NUTS is a coin. Squirrel Finance’s total supply is 1,315,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,314,572 coins. Squirrel Finance’s official Twitter account is @SquirrelDefi and its Facebook page is accessible here . Squirrel Finance’s official website is squirrel.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Squirrel aims to develop a trusted ecosystem to empower, secure & simplify DeFi for end users. “

Squirrel Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Squirrel Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Squirrel Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Squirrel Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

