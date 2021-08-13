St Barbara (OTCMKTS:STBMY) Stock Price Down 3.2%

St Barbara Limited (OTCMKTS:STBMY) fell 3.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.00 and last traded at $6.00. 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 1,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.20.

STBMY has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of St Barbara from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup raised St Barbara from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut St Barbara from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.70.

St Barbara Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, mining, and sale of gold. It operates three operational business units, including Leonora Operations, Simberi Operations, and Atlantic Operations. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Gwalia underground mine located in Leonora, Western Australia; the Simberi gold mine located in New Ireland province, Papua New Guinea; and Atlantic Gold operations in Nova Scotia, Canada.

