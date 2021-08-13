STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Shares Sold by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lowered its position in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) by 62.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,787 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 72,531 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of STAAR Surgical worth $17,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.19, for a total transaction of $20,174,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 314,242 shares of company stock valued at $47,966,671. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on STAA shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on STAAR Surgical in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised STAAR Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on STAAR Surgical from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.75.

Shares of STAAR Surgical stock traded up $2.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $139.00. 2,545 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 590,667. STAAR Surgical has a 52-week low of $45.47 and a 52-week high of $161.71. The company has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 619.53 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $141.01.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $62.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.61 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 6.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

