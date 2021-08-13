StableUSD (USDS) Trading Down 1.2% This Week

StableUSD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 13th. One StableUSD coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00007038 BTC on major exchanges. StableUSD has a total market cap of $522,166.10 and approximately $93.00 worth of StableUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, StableUSD has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.72 or 0.00058066 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002094 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003134 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00015282 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $427.68 or 0.00895871 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.33 or 0.00105422 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001979 BTC.

About StableUSD

USDS is a coin. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. StableUSD’s total supply is 90,000,487,233 coins and its circulating supply is 519,602 coins. The official message board for StableUSD is medium.com/stably-blog . StableUSD’s official Twitter account is @StablyCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . StableUSD’s official website is www.stably.io

According to CryptoCompare, “StableUSD (USDS) is a fiat-collateralized stablecoin created by Stably. Each StableUSD token is legally backed and redeemable for a US Dollar held in escrow accounts managed by Stably's regulated trustees, such as Prime Trust. To provide a complete and up-to-date level of transparency, Stably provides a view of its reserve balance in real-time via a live feed from the API of its reserve holders. Independent third-party Cohen & Co. also provides regular attestations on the StableUSD reserve balance. By making StableUSD redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with US dollars, it virtually eliminates volatility while still retaining many useful characteristics of a cryptocurrency – including fast transaction speed, anonymity, and immutability. “

StableUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StableUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StableUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StableUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

