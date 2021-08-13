Stacks (STX) Tops 1-Day Volume of $29.34 Million

Stacks (CURRENCY:STX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 13th. Stacks has a total market cap of $1.71 billion and approximately $29.34 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Stacks has traded 3.8% higher against the dollar. One Stacks coin can now be bought for $1.40 or 0.00002945 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002237 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.25 or 0.00046659 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $67.37 or 0.00141279 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00037035 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.70 or 0.00152455 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003436 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,672.69 or 0.99973276 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stacks Coin Profile

Stacks (CRYPTO:STX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,352,464,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,214,668,082 coins. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @blockstack

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

Stacks Coin Trading

